In the wake of America's most-recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, one gun violence-prevention law is getting deserved increased attention. In our view, it's something the Iowa Legislature should take up during next year's session.
So-called red-flag laws in 17 states and the District of Columbia permit family members to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from an individual who they believe may present a danger to others or themselves.
"We fully expect more states to look at passing a law of their own ... as communities across the country continue to call for their leaders to take decisive action in keeping them safe," Allison Anderman, senior counsel at the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, told the Los Angeles Times.
Bipartisan momentum is building in Washington, D.C., for federal incentives to encourage passage of more state red-flag laws.
Earlier this month, Senators Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who is chairman of the Judiciary Committee, and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., proposed a bill for creation of a grant program.
Blumenthal said the proposal would set a national standard states must meet in order to be eligible for federal grants, similar in nature to federal highway grants for states.
“Many of these shootings involved individuals who showed signs of violent behavior that are either ignored or not followed up," Graham said. "State red-flag laws will provide the tools for law enforcement to do something about many of these situations before it’s too late.”
President Trump supports the idea of red-flag legislation.
"We must make sure that those judged to pose a grave risk to public safety do not have access to firearms and that if they do, those firearms can be taken through rapid due process," Trump said at the White House earlier this month. "That is why I have called for red-flag laws, also known as extreme-risk protection orders."
The Graham-Blumenthal bill strikes us as a reasonable response to gun violence in our country. In a time when common ground on guns is difficult, if not impossible to find within Congress, this legislation is something we believe can and should appeal to both sides of the political aisle.
Its passage would send the right message to individual states, like Iowa, and may open the door to a day when all 50 states have a red-flag law on their books.