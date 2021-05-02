OUR OPINION: More must be done to stem violence against Native women

As we learned last month in Dolly Butz’s compelling series, “Stolen lives,” four Northeast Nebraska women are among thousands of Native American women whose deaths were never fully explained.

When family members of Paulie, Lenice, Ashlea and Kozee asked how their loved ones died, they were routinely stonewalled, rebuffed or ignored. They had suspicions, but officials weren’t forthcoming – at all levels.

And why?

In order to put an end to the epidemic, authorities need to share what they’ve learned. The news may not be what families want to hear, but it could explain what led to the deaths and why these mysteries don’t have resolution.

While searching for her own answers, Butz encountered many of those same closed doors. Records weren’t produced, calls weren’t returned, questions about any investigations conducted weren't answered.

At a time when Americans are seeking more transparency, this would seem an easy place to start.

We can’t imagine how family members feel when they’re not afforded closure. We hope, though, they’ll get the answers they seek.