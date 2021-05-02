OUR OPINION: More must be done to stem violence against Native women

As we learned last month in Dolly Butz’s compelling series, “Stolen lives,” four Northeast Nebraska women are among thousands of Native American women whose deaths were never fully explained.
When family members of Paulie, Lenice, Ashlea and Kozee asked how their loved ones died, they were routinely stonewalled, rebuffed or ignored. They had suspicions, but officials weren’t forthcoming – at all levels.
And why?
In order to put an end to the epidemic, authorities need to share what they’ve learned. The news may not be what families want to hear, but it could explain what led to the deaths and why these mysteries don’t have resolution.
While searching for her own answers, Butz encountered many of those same closed doors. Records weren’t produced, calls weren’t returned, questions about any investigations conducted weren't answered.
At a time when Americans are seeking more transparency, this would seem an easy place to start.
We can’t imagine how family members feel when they’re not afforded closure. We hope, though, they’ll get the answers they seek.
“Missing and murdered Indigenous women” shouldn’t be a phrase that’s in our vocabulary. But, sadly, it is. Native women face disproportionately high rates of violence, compared to other ethnic groups. Studies have found that 84 percent of Indigenous women report having experienced violence at some point in their lifetimes, and, in some counties, they are murdered at more than 10 times the national average, Dolly discovered in her research.
Experts say a lack of communication and planning across jurisdictions, underfunded tribal justice systems, legal loopholes that benefit non-Native offenders, and the prevalence of sex trafficking in and around communities where Native Americans live all contribute to the crisis.
Addiction problems play a role as well, as many of the victims in Northeast Nebraska were struggling with substance abuse issues. In-bed treatment centers have long waiting lists. Had there been room, some women could have found ways to deal with domestic problems -- and lived.
While the MMIW crisis has been largely ignored in the past, recent grassroots efforts to illuminate it have gained the attention of policy makers. Federal officials say they’re creating task forces to deal with the issue. Earlier this month, Interior Secretary Debra Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary, announced the formation of the Missing & Murdered Unit within the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services.
But these plans need to have goals, objectives and deadlines. They can’t be gatherings just to say they’re gathering.
Discussions, however, are at the heart of this – for all of us. People on and off the reservation need to talk about the problem, offer solutions, act on those solutions.
Diversion is a tactic employed in Washington, where politicians use situations to further their careers. It shouldn’t be followed on a local level where friends and family are concerned.
What next?
Talk about the problem. Find solutions. Act.
Sometimes, the simplest approach is best.
The friends and families of Paulie, Lenice, Ashlea and Kozee deserve answers.