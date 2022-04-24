OUR OPINION: Morningside sows successful ag program

When Morningside University President John Reynders looks back on his tenure, he should be particularly proud of the investment made in agriculture.

His school’s commitment to growing an industry that built Siouxland can only continue to pay dividends. When the school bought 76 acres of Woodbury County’s century-old farm recently, it demonstrated its commitment to giving students the hands-on experience they need to launch careers in all sectors of the agriculture world. In the future, this will be where innovations take root and advancements are made.

As much as prognosticators want to play their tech cards in the career market, they really need something as vital – and as simple – as agriculture to keep the world moving forward.

Considering the number of ag-related industries in the region, it makes sense – and dollars – to look at where we’ve been and build on that for the future.

The Regina Roth Applied Agricultural and Food Studies Department, named for one of the leaders in the food industry, was a great first step. Launched in 2015, it answered a call for programs that would train students to face the needs of a growing world.

Morningside’s land purchase not only helped keep a piece of the county farm in local hands, it also served as a promise to Siouxland farmers that research would be done on the soil they’ve been tilling for years.

Tom Paulsen, head of the school’s ag and food studies department, said it would push the program to a new level.

Now, as the third college in Iowa to offer a major in agricultural education, Morningside has the ability to help meet the demand for some 58,000 jobs annually in agriculture. In less than a decade, the department has blossomed and has been able to branch into several subspecialties, including food safety and environmental law.

For students, Morningside is a great place to get one-on-one instruction. With test fields, they’ll have the advantages of larger ag schools.

For Siouxland, for students, for agriculture and for consumers, this is definitely a win/win.

Morningside University is growing where it’s planted.

