OUR OPINION: Motorists must adhere to snow emergencies

When snow blanketed Sioux City Tuesday, residents should have been grateful for the city’s emergency declaration.
Limiting parking to one side of the street at a time ensured a clear shot for snowplows and a way to get traffic moving as rapidly as possible.
The only problem? Telling people to do something and getting them to actually do it are often impossible.
Instead of putting cars in driveways, garages or the designated side of the street, many stayed where they had stopped – on the wrong side.
Emergency declaration? What’s that?
Considering there’s barely enough room for one car to make it down some streets on good days, this surely wasn’t going to work on a bad one.
So, what does this mean for us?
The city may have to permanently limit parking on more streets at all times.
Early city planners certainly never envisioned homes with two, three or four vehicles. They also didn’t consider residents who wouldn’t use their driveways, for fear of having to move a car to get out.
Because Sioux City does a great job getting emergency routes cleared, it’s possible to see side streets plowed, too. It just requires cooperation.
Next time there’s a heavy snow, pay attention to what the city says.
After a two-inch-or-greater snowfall, it is unlawful to obstruct the removal of snow from the full width of the city's streets by parking, standing or otherwise leaving unattended any vehicle on designated emergency snow routes.
Additionally, if the snow occurs on an odd-numbered day of the month, you can park on the side of a street with odd-numbered addresses. If it occurs on an even-numbered day, you can park on the side of the street with even-numbered addresses. It’s just that simple.
Taking five minutes to move a car is a lot less stressful than it is to complain that your street didn’t get plowed.