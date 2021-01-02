OUR OPINION: Motorists must adhere to snow emergencies

When snow blanketed Sioux City Tuesday, residents should have been grateful for the city’s emergency declaration.

Limiting parking to one side of the street at a time ensured a clear shot for snowplows and a way to get traffic moving as rapidly as possible.

The only problem? Telling people to do something and getting them to actually do it are often impossible.

Instead of putting cars in driveways, garages or the designated side of the street, many stayed where they had stopped – on the wrong side.

Emergency declaration? What’s that?

Considering there’s barely enough room for one car to make it down some streets on good days, this surely wasn’t going to work on a bad one.

So, what does this mean for us?

The city may have to permanently limit parking on more streets at all times.

Early city planners certainly never envisioned homes with two, three or four vehicles. They also didn’t consider residents who wouldn’t use their driveways, for fear of having to move a car to get out.