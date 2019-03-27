After nearly two years of investigation, special counsel Robert Mueller said no collusion to interfere in the 2016 election for president happened between Donald Trump or Trump associates and Russians.
As a result, it's time for everyone, including congressional Democrats, to move on, we believe.
From the beginning, we supported appointment of a special counsel probe. Throughout the investigation, we said Mueller should be allowed to finish his work because Americans deserved to know the answer to the collusion question. We also believe, as do eight in 10 Americans (according to a Fox News Poll released earlier this week) the full report, not just a summary of the report prepared by Attorney General William Barr, should be made public. After all, $25 million of taxpayer money was spent on the probe.
In our view, the Mueller investigation affirms the strength of the federal government's system of checks and balances. Mueller - a respected former FBI director - led what was, from our perspective, a professional, thorough, independent investigation of whether, as a candidate, President Trump or his campaign colluded with Russians to interfere in the last election.
The report's conclusion on collusion may not be what Democratic critics of President Trump in Congress wanted to hear, but they should live with its results, end (barring an unforeseen bombshell in the full public report) what appears to be an obsession with investigating the president for everything and - here's a thought - focus their time and energy on the heaping plateful of substantive issues, both domestic and foreign, in need of attention.
Then, next year, let voters have the final say on all of this.