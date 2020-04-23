OUR OPINION: NASA, SpaceX plan launch of U.S. astronauts

Perhaps unnoticed by many Americans amid all the bad coronavirus news is a recent piece of historic good news about U.S. space exploration.
Last Friday, NASA officials confirmed two astronauts - Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley - will launch from Florida on May 27 for a trip to the International Space Station aboard a capsule developed and tested by Elon Musk's private company SpaceX.
This will mark the first launch of American astronauts from U.S. soil since the last space shuttle mission in the summer of 2011. Since then, NASA's men and women have had to hitch a ride into space on Russian capsules - a rather ignominious position in which to be for the only country to put humans on the moon.
The scheduled event not only provides more evidence of the private sector's key role in the exploration of space today and tomorrow, but it marks an important step in what is shaping up to be a dynamic new chapter in America's story of manned space missions.
As we have said before, we believe it's time - past time, in fact - for a bold commitment to something more from our nation in the exploration of space.
We applaud what we read and hear about NASA's Artemis program. With support from private and international partners, NASA seeks to return astronauts to the moon in 2024 and establish a sustainable human presence on the moon by 2028, then aim for a manned mission to Mars sometime in the 2030s. Last year, NASA announced the names of three commercial partners who will deliver science and technology payloads to the moon in anticipation of a manned mission.
It is the destiny of humans to probe deeper into the stars and unravel the mysteries of the heavens. We can reach farther with unmanned satellites and probes and with telescopes, of course, but nothing stirs the imagination and captures the spirit of adventure and discovery involved in the study of space like manned missions.
Accomplishing manned space goals will, of course, require an ability by the U.S. to get its astronauts into space on its own. To this end, we celebrate next month's plan to resume doing just that.
Our Opinion editorials represent the consensus view of The Sioux City Journal editorial board. Members of the board include: Bruce Miller, editor; Michael Gors, editorial page editor; Dave Dreeszen; managing editor; Tim Hynds, chief photographer.
