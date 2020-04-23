OUR OPINION: NASA, SpaceX plan launch of U.S. astronauts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Perhaps unnoticed by many Americans amid all the bad coronavirus news is a recent piece of historic good news about U.S. space exploration.

Last Friday, NASA officials confirmed two astronauts - Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley - will launch from Florida on May 27 for a trip to the International Space Station aboard a capsule developed and tested by Elon Musk's private company SpaceX.

This will mark the first launch of American astronauts from U.S. soil since the last space shuttle mission in the summer of 2011. Since then, NASA's men and women have had to hitch a ride into space on Russian capsules - a rather ignominious position in which to be for the only country to put humans on the moon.

The scheduled event not only provides more evidence of the private sector's key role in the exploration of space today and tomorrow, but it marks an important step in what is shaping up to be a dynamic new chapter in America's story of manned space missions.

As we have said before, we believe it's time - past time, in fact - for a bold commitment to something more from our nation in the exploration of space.