OUR OPINION: Nation is better served when Trump, Fauci talk

This is, to us, astounding: According to published reports, President Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci, arguably the nation's leading expert on infectious diseases, haven't spoken in weeks. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the Financial Times last Friday he has not briefed President Trump in at least two months.

This, during a pandemic of an infectious disease for which more than 3.5 million Americans have tested positive and nearly 140,000 have died.

What, they have nothing to talk about?

A flurry of recent reports of efforts by President Trump and others within his administration to diminish or even discredit Fauci are puzzling, if not troubling.

At times of national security crises, American presidents lean on the counsel of defense and national security experts. During a health crisis, shouldn't the president rely on the advice of doctors and scientists?

To their credit, the majority of Americans put faith in the experience and knowledge of Fauci in this challenging time of coronavirus uncertainty and fear. A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday showed 65 percent of voters trust information on coronavirus provided by Fauci compared to 26 percent who don't.