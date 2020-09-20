OUR OPINION: Nebraska voters should approve casino measures

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For years, opponents have fought repeated efforts to legalize casino gambling in Nebraska, arguing it would lead to added bankruptcies and addiction.

We have news for them. Tens of thousands of Nebraskans are already playing slot machines and table games -- only they're doing it in other states. Each year, they leave behind around $400 million alone just across the border in Iowa.

The tax revenue derived from that wagering could instead be staying in the Cornhusker state to help fund state and local governments, reduce property taxes and pay for counseling for problem gamblers.

That's why we support three measures that will appear on the Nov. 2 general election ballot. The initiative would change Nebraska’s constitution to allow casinos at the state's race tracks, including Atokad Park in South Sioux City. It also would create two new laws to regulate and tax the industry, and funnel some of the gambling revenue into a state property tax credit.

Approval of the ballot measures would pay big dividends in Dakota County, creating an economic impact of 8.3 million and an additional $1 million in state and local taxes annually, according to an economist hired by the main pro-gambling group, Keep the Money in Nebraska.