According to a Jan. 4 Politico story, some U.S. House Democrats are "livid" over a profane comment about President Donald Trump made by a new member last week.
Good. They should be. All House Democrats should be. And they should say so - publicly, in loud and clear fashion, not just privately.
In case you missed it, freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan, according to published reports, said this at an even hosted by MoveOn.Org near the U.S. Capitol last Thursday night: “... we’re gonna impeach the m-----f---er.”
Nice, right?
Put aside the fact talk of impeachment is premature because special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation isn't finished. By sinking deep into the mud of profanity, Tlaib disrespected the office of president, the institution of Congress and her constituents back home. Regardless of emotion or passion involved, no place exists within Washington, D.C., political discourse for Tlaib's language. It's unacceptable for any elected officeholder of either party.
This incident speaks to a broader point, as well.
As we have said before in this space, we live in ugly times in terms of how Americans talk to and about one another. This disturbing trend needs to change because unwillingness to talk and listen with respect to one another, abusive language and hostility only sow the seeds of deeper division and discord. No greater national good is served by shouting, finger-pointing and name-calling.
Leaders - federal, state and local - should lead by example and set a tone for civility. When those who hold positions of public authority and responsibility inflame our collective debates by engaging in incendiary language and behavior, the result is more of the same from others.
These are the messages we hope Democratic colleagues share with Tlaib.