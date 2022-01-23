OUR OPINION: New jobs, more tests, democracy and pay raises

THUMBS UP

Royal Canin said last week it's investing $185 million to expand its factory in North Sioux City and add 149 new jobs to meet growing demand for its nutritional products for pets. The expansion is a further testament to the company's confidence in the quality of the workforce in the tri-state area and the business climate in South Dakota. Royal Canin, a vision of multinational food manufacturer Mars Inc., just recently completed a total replacement of its North Sioux. The new state-of-the-art 224,000-square-foot facility nearly doubled the production capacity.

THUMBS UP

Last year we complained about getting in line to get the coronavirus vaccine. Now, we’re told we can get free at-home COVID-19 tests. The big surprise: The process is so simple someone should have thought of it for the vaccines. To get free tests shipped to your house, all you have to do is go to covidtests.gov and fill out the simple form. The tests will come through the U.S. mail. If you don’t have access to the website, you can call 1-800-232-0233 and provide the information. Quick and easy. That’s what we needed all along.

THUMBS DOWN

In just his second solo press conference Thursday, President Joe Biden suggested the 2022 mid-term results could be "illegitimate" if Congress doesn't roll back a series of election changes passed in Republican states. Biden was responding to a question asked on the eve of Democrats failing to change Senate rules to overhaul the nation's voting system. Though the White House later tried to walk back Biden's comments, it was disappointing to see the nation's top leader sow doubts about future elections, especially considering Biden and other Democrats, rightly so, have accused former President Trump and his GOP supporters of threatening democracy with unfounded claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

THUMBS DOWN

A fire Thursday underneath a train bridge in Sioux City maybe could have been avoided if officials had been better patrolling the area. Considering we had a similar fire in 2019, it would seem logical that another could occur. If there aren’t barriers to keep people from camping under key pieces of infrastructure, then it needs to be watched. If that’s BNSF’s responsibility, the city needs to point that out and get them to stop the activity. Considering there are places for transients to go when the weather turns cold, there’s no reason they should be starting fires under bridges.

THUMBS

A week after the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors voted, 3-2, to accept no pay raise this year, Supervisor Matthew Ung decided to go even further. During last Tuesday's meeting, he made a motion to reduce annual salaries for members to just $5,000, which would have been a cut of more than $30,000. The non-serious idea died due to a lack of a second, as his colleagues made no comments. Ung said he wanted to call attention to the "servant leadership" of the supervisors, who he noted have gone without raises for many years while other county employees have received generous pay hikes. But the whole episode came across as not only unproductive but also a dig at one or more of his colleagues who pushed the pay raise two weeks ago.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0