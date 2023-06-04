Checks and balances sustained a horrible blow in Iowa last week.

When Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill that threatens to weaken the state auditor’s ability to view records to root out fraud and abuse in state and local governments, she opened the door to potential corruption.

If Auditor Rob Sand doesn’t have the ability to investigate fully, he won’t be able to issue audits that are complete enough to confirm something’s awry. That could affect the state’s bond rating and his ability to provide oversight on programs that total more than $12 billion.

Republicans insist this isn’t an attempt to target Sand – the only Democrat elected to statewide office. GOP lawmakers claim the new law will protect Iowans’ privacy by restricting access to personal information such as criminal records, patient's medical records and students' grades.

The auditor won't be allowed to publicly disclose private information without the individual’s permission. In cases of embezzlement, theft, fraud or other significant financial irregularities, the auditor could access the information but would need permission of the entity being audited to publish private information.

Sands dismissed the Republicans' stated reasons for the new restrictions during a recent visit to the Sioux City Rotary Club, pointing out his office already maintains strict confidentiality of information and records obtained during the course of an audit, including medical and student education records.

As a protector of government spending in Iowa, the auditor is charged with preventing fraud and misuse of taxpayer funds. If the office holder is hampered, is that even possible?

Nonpartisan and bipartisan auditors and CPA organizations have insisted it goes against their standards when conducting audits.

The shift could prompt federal agencies to withhold, disallow or suspend payments to the state through such programs as Medicaid and federal food assistance programs. That creates another problem without solving any.

Sand said an agency being audited could hide records from his office as long as the governor agrees, halting his access to Iowa courts for independent review. He said it was “akin to letting the defendant decide what evidence the judge and jury are allowed to see.”

Clearly, voters liked Sand’s work as a watchdog. They re-elected him to the job and wanted to make sure he was there to protect their interests. Muzzling him serves no one.

Further, the bill hinders the auditor’s subpoena power. If there’s a dispute over access to records, a three-member arbitration panel would make a decision. The auditor’s office, the state department or agency under investigation and a representative of the governor’s office would each appoint a representative to the panel. Sand argues that would allow any agency being audited to hide records from the auditor's office as long as the governor agrees.

The auditor wouldn't stand a chance of challenging the decision in court.

What Reynolds and her supporters fail to see is the bigger picture. Even though they’re in office now doesn’t mean they’ll always be. An unencumbered auditor could be their best ally.