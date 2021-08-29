OUR OPINION: New school year starts with lots of questions

To mask or not to mask?

In-person or online learning?

Quarantine or not?

Questions continue to swirl around the 2021-22 school year, even now, just as we’re about to start.

No doubt the first weeks will bring challenges that teachers, students and administrators didn’t expect.

But the last two years have taught us plenty about resilience, determination and acceptance. Thanks to COVID-19, we learned how to adapt and pivot. Now, change is practically the new normal.

What we didn’t expect this year: A shortage of bus drivers in some districts.

What hasn’t changed: A need to follow rules. If you get behind a school bus with flashing lights, obey the stop signs and yield to students. It's not only the safe thing to do, it's the law. If you need to rush to and from work, get an earlier start.

What we didn’t expect this year: Mental health concerns worsened by the pandemic.

What hasn’t changed: Students have always been apprehensive about those early days of a school year. Be mindful of their situations and try to help.