OUR OPINION: New United flights at Sioux Gateway offer alternative for travelers

If you’ve already had one of the coronavirus vaccinations, you’re probably thinking, “What next?”

After a year of working from home, social distancing and communicating online, you’ve probably dreamed of dining out, visiting friends and traveling somewhere that doesn’t involve groceries.

The last point became even more realistic on Thursday when United Express, operated by SkyWest Airlines, began flights to and from Chicago, making it possible to use those stimulus bucks to see what lies outside – in places you haven’t been. Coupled with once-daily flights to Denver, the two new Chicago flights should make it easy to do business there, too, and arrive home before the end of day.

While Sioux City has had this kind of service before, it seemed in jeopardy when coronavirus fears and protocols put the brakes on interstate travel.

That United officials saw Sioux Gateway Airport as a viable location provides assurance for the future, when air travel returns to its sense of “normal.”

With more traffic, the number of daily flights in both directions could increase.