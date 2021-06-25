OUR OPINION: Olympians, Junior League, good stewards bring big thumbs up

THUMBS UP

Siouxland will be represented in the Tokyo Olympics by Chris Nilsen, a University of South Dakota grad, who won the pole vault competition with a jump at 19 feet 4 ¼ inches. His goal: To go even higher. We’ll be cheering him on when the games begin.

THUMBS DOWN

We’ve entered that precarious fireworks season – you know the time – when “displays” go on all night and the remains wind up in someone else’s yard. This doesn’t have to be. Find a spot outside city limits and enjoy your bounty there. Doing it in town where lawns are dry and people are sleeping doesn’t seem particularly patriotic.

THUMBS UP

The Sioux City Junior League has been a force for change in the community for 100 years. Celebrating this week, the organization returned to the Warrior Hotel where many of their meetings in the 1930s were held. In addition to funding specific “quality of life” projects through fundraisers and proceeds from the Discovery Shop, the League has been active in promoting education, health care and the arts.

THUMBS UP