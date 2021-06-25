OUR OPINION: Olympians, Junior League, good stewards bring big thumbs up

THUMBS UP
Siouxland will be represented in the Tokyo Olympics by Chris Nilsen, a University of South Dakota grad, who won the pole vault competition with a jump at 19 feet 4 ¼ inches. His goal: To go even higher. We’ll be cheering him on when the games begin.
THUMBS DOWN
We’ve entered that precarious fireworks season – you know the time – when “displays” go on all night and the remains wind up in someone else’s yard. This doesn’t have to be. Find a spot outside city limits and enjoy your bounty there. Doing it in town where lawns are dry and people are sleeping doesn’t seem particularly patriotic.
THUMBS UP
The Sioux City Junior League has been a force for change in the community for 100 years. Celebrating this week, the organization returned to the Warrior Hotel where many of their meetings in the 1930s were held. In addition to funding specific “quality of life” projects through fundraisers and proceeds from the Discovery Shop, the League has been active in promoting education, health care and the arts.
THUMBS UP
Dave Ferris and Dennis Brockhaus were honored by the Sioux City Rotary Club for their help with the homeless in the community. Ferris received the Key Way Award; Brockhaus received the Service Above Self Award. Both have spent countless hours volunteering, hosting fundraisers and giving back to the Warming Shelter, the Soup Kitchen, and, most recently, Hope Street of Siouxland.