OUR OPINION: Our five hopes for the new year

In the past, we have given Philadelphia-based Spectra credit we believe it's due for signs of progress since it assumed management of the Tyson Events Center, as well as the Orpheum Theatre, two years ago. In addition to an uptick in events at Tyson in the first half of 2019, those signs include a decrease in the city's subsidy of Tyson.

In 2020, we hope progress under Spectra continues with more and bigger concerts. In our view, the Tyson concert schedule for the last half of last year provided evidence of the need for improvement in the new year.

Rick Hontz, regional vice president, and Tim Savona, local general manager, told our editorial board last spring their goal is a variety of between six and 10 "unique events" (largely concerts) at the Tyson each year.

We wish Spectra nothing but success in meeting this goal within what we understand is an intensely competitive environment because Tyson is crucial to local quality of life and local quality of life is essential to local growth and prosperity. In other words, if Spectra produces accomplishments at Tyson our community expects and city government should demand under the move to private management and for which Spectra must be held accountable, all of us who live and work here will share the benefits, either directly or indirectly.