OUR OPINION: Our five hopes for the new year

In the past, we have given Philadelphia-based Spectra credit we believe it's due for signs of progress since it assumed management of the Tyson Events Center, as well as the Orpheum Theatre, two years ago. In addition to an uptick in events at Tyson in the first half of 2019, those signs include a decrease in the city's subsidy of Tyson.
In 2020, we hope progress under Spectra continues with more and bigger concerts. In our view, the Tyson concert schedule for the last half of last year provided evidence of the need for improvement in the new year.
Rick Hontz, regional vice president, and Tim Savona, local general manager, told our editorial board last spring their goal is a variety of between six and 10 "unique events" (largely concerts) at the Tyson each year.
We wish Spectra nothing but success in meeting this goal within what we understand is an intensely competitive environment because Tyson is crucial to local quality of life and local quality of life is essential to local growth and prosperity. In other words, if Spectra produces accomplishments at Tyson our community expects and city government should demand under the move to private management and for which Spectra must be held accountable, all of us who live and work here will share the benefits, either directly or indirectly.
In this new year, we encourage Spectra to be bold and even take the occasional risk in pursuit of high-quality concerts. Nothing creates a buzz within the city like a big show at Tyson. We just don't feel that strong buzz often enough.
In addition to a more robust concert schedule at the city's signature entertainment venue, our editorial board's annual five hopes for the new year include, in no specific order, the following:
Air service to Denver
Without question, air service is an important key to local quality of life and economic growth. To this end, we again today commend local public and private leaders for navigating the sometimes-turbulent complexities of the multi-faceted air service challenge with success in recent years and users of Sioux Gateway Airport for supporting those efforts.
With air service to and from Chicago and Dallas established, the logical next step for improvement is addition of direct flights to a destination in the West, like Denver. A direct connection to the West remains our number-one local air service priority.
Mega site progress
You have free articles remaining.
As we have said before in this space, we do not believe local leaders, public and private, are aggressive enough in pursuit of the land necessary for creation of an independently certified "mega site." For long-term local economic success, this goal needs to be a greater priority, we believe.
In state economic development circles, a "mega site" commonly means at least 1,000 acres of shovel-ready land.
Local discussion of land acquisition is focused primarily on the area just south of the Southbridge Industrial Park in Sioux City. The city of Sioux City and Woodbury County as well as the city of Sergeant Bluff - all of whom will benefit from any economic development resulting from creation of a "mega site" in this part of the county - should, together, do whatever it takes to make this happen.
Improved civility
Some 68 percent of Americans (include us among them) believe civility is a "major problem," according to a study released in 2019 by Weber Shandwick, in partnership with Powell Tate and KRC Research; 93 percent believe civility is a problem.
Frankly, we believe debates over issues of the day are at the lowest point for civility we have seen.
This disturbing trend needs to change because unwillingness to talk and listen with respect to one another, abusive language and hostility only sow the seeds of deeper division and discord. No greater national good is served by shouting, finger-pointing and name-calling because they produce nothing but more of the same.
Our leaders - federal, state and local - should set a tone for civility in America. When those who hold positions of public authority and responsibility inflame political discourse by engaging in incendiary language and behavior, the result is more of the same from others.
End to China trade war
We welcome the news President Trump plans to sign what he calls a “very large and comprehensive” phase-one trade agreement with China at the White House on Jan. 15 and news of plans for negotiations on a phase-two deal.
When the U.S.-China trade dispute began in 2018, China was the world's second-largest importer of U.S. ag products. Those imports fell from more than $20 billion in fiscal 2017 to $16.3 billion in fiscal 2018 and were forecast to decline even more, to $9 billion, in fiscal 2019.
According to reports, the phase-one deal includes a commitment from China to increase purchases of American farm products. Our hope is the agreement marks the beginning of the complete end to a U.S.-China trade war for which no sector of the domestic economy is bearing a heavier burden than agriculture.