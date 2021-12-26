OUR OPINION: Our five hopes for the New Year

Editor's note: Today, our editorial board offers, in no specific order, five hopes we have for 2022.

COVID

A reduced risk of serious illness from COVID and a continued return to normalcy for Americans weary from the virus

As we close out 2021, positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. are all rising. Health officials warn of a tsunami of new infections from the omicron variant that could overwhelm hospitals.

But there are signs of optimism in the fight against the virus. U.S. health regulators last week authorized the first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus, according to the Associated Press. With roughly 40 million American adults still unvaccinated, effective drugs like the Pfizer pill and a similar one from from Merck will be critical to blunting the current and future waves of infection.

With vaccinations still the best way to protect against COVID, we hope that more people, here in the tri-state area and across the country, will decide to get shots.

MEDICAL PROVIDERS

Let the health care industry continue to keep us safe, informed and strong in the face of the unknown.

Even though some people challenged their knowledge, our medical providers have persevered, set standards and done whatever they could to eliminate the threat of COVID-19. Any success we’ve seen in this fight is due to their willingness to protect us. In 2022, we hope their example leads us to quiet days, quieter nights and a return to a pace that is more than manageable.

ECONOMY

An easing of the acute labor shortage in Siouxland.

In nearly every sector, there are still too few applicants for the jobs open. Contributing to the challenge of recruiting enough workers is the near-historic low unemployment in the metro area (2.5 percent in October).

As the dilemma continues to threaten the economic growth of the region, we hope local and state leaders' efforts to expand the labor pool proves fruitful in 2022.

EDUCATION

Consistency for students, teachers and administrators.

As great as they were at pivoting during the last two years, constantly worrying about methods of instruction, cancelled activities and shortened school years, has given educators and students alike graduate-level experience in adapting. If there isn’t going to be an end to coronaviruses in the near future, they need solutions that will ensure education will prepare them for a world that constantly surprises.

We look forward to a year when their only concern is getting a good parking space in the morning.

CIVILITY

A survey released earlier this month showed most Americans are tired of the political acrimony and think the sharp partisan divide is harming the nation. Nearly three of every four respondents to the USA Today and Public Agenda poll said Americans should "reject political hostility and divisiveness and focus more on their common ground."

We agree whole heartedly with that sentiment. Our federal, state and local leaders should set the tone for improved civility, and all of us should follow that example. We must be more willing to connect across partisan lines.

The holiday season is a perfect time to show more respect and kindness to our fellow citizens in which we have differences of opinion.

