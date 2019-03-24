Shortly after members of Congress return from recess this week, the House will vote on whether to override President Trump's veto of legislation blocking his declaration of a national emergency on the border.
To pass a bill after a president's veto requires a two-thirds vote in each chamber. In the House, that means 290 votes (in the Senate, 67 votes).
Because the vote in the House last month to block the declaration was 245-182 with support from only 13 Republican members, the House appears unlikely to override the veto. Prospects appear poor, as well, in the Senate, where the vote to block President Trump's declaration was 59 to 41.
Still, that's the right step for the House, and the Senate, and it's a position we encourage members of our tri-state congressional delegation to take.
Through the years, we have been consistent in our support for this position: The security, legal, economic and social implications of illegal immigration demand comprehensive immigration reform, including a more-secure U.S. border with Mexico.
While we share President Trump's goal of beefed-up border security, we do not support his declaration of a national emergency as a means by which to achieve it.
As we have said before, our concerns are these:
- Under the Constitution, Congress is vested with "power of the purse," or responsibility for appropriating money from the U.S. Treasury, as a check on executive branch power.
By declaring an emergency at the border so he can bypass the legislative branch and spend billions more than Congress agreed to spend on a border wall, President Trump seeks to thwart the checks and balances that form the foundation of our government.
- With his declaration of a national emergency, President Trump seeks to establish what in our view is a dangerous precedent insofar as future presidents are concerned.
In short-sighted fashion, the emergency declaration about the border could lead to efforts by future presidents to declare emergencies and go around Congress to free up money for projects they can't get past Congress in the customary way. Already, some Democrats have floated the possibility of declaring national emergencies on climate change, gun violence and opioid abuse. Is this really a can of worms we as a nation should want opened?
Too often, we see elected leaders at the state and federal levels go too far in wielding the power they have today without thought to consequences when the political pendulum swings back the other way tomorrow.
What we wish to see on this issue from members of Congress of both parties is embrace of a long-term view and resistance to short-term temptation. Members should assert their constitutional responsibility for spending money and prevent what amounts to an ill-advised executive branch power play, then restart a proper, necessary discussion of comprehensive immigration reform, including border security, with the White House.