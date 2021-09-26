OUR OPINION: Parking, plowing, pandemics and politics

THUMBS UP

No matter where you stand politically, you’ve got to admire Sen. Charles Grassley's decision to run for an eighth term. At 88, he could be doing something other than the “full-Grassley” visits to the state’s 99 counties. On the other hand, it’ll be hard for Republicans to make age a presidential issue when Joe Biden is a mere 78.

THUMBS DOWN

With street repairs at an all-time high, it’s time to call out residents too lazy to park in their driveways. When there’s barely one lane in the street because cones have been placed in the middle, it might be time for you to use the driveway that came with your house. Playing “dodge cars” just to get somewhere isn’t fun.

THUMBS UP

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If you aren’t at a high school or college football game, you might want to consider some of the other activities that are filling Siouxland venues. Next week, look for a Three Dog Night concert at the Orpheum Theatre, Sublime with Rome & Dirty Heads at the Tyson Events Center, the Sioux City International Film Festival at the Promenade and the 18th Kingdom of Riverssance gathering in Riverside Park. Don’t say there isn’t plenty to do.

THUMBS UP