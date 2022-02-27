OUR OPINION: Paul Gausman put students first as Sioux City superintendent

A proven track record.

That’s what Lincoln, Nebraska, school officials cited when they named Paul Gausman their next superintendent of schools.

We’d like to think Sioux City was his proving ground – the place where he could show just what he was able to do.

Coming from the West Central School District in Hartford, South Dakota, Gausman was jumping into deep waters. The size of his district swelled remarkably – from 1,200 students to just under 15,000 in Sioux City.

During his 14 years here, he was faced with many challenges – deteriorating buildings, a bullying problem, COVID-19 pivots and parents who didn’t always understand why his goals didn’t mesh with theirs. Each time out, he faced the problems, offered solutions and, even though he may have disagreed, did what his board thought was best.

At times, the relationships were contentious. But it was always encouraging to know that Gausman put students first.

To prove as much, he charted increased graduation rates and oversaw the construction of several new elementary schools. He also saw a need for vocational tracks and created programs to help middle and high school students make the moves necessary to ensure fulfilling careers.

He didn’t shy away from problems, either. When Sioux City was featured in the film, “Bully,” he took steps to admit the district’s shortcoming and rectify the problem. Sioux City was upheld as a community that wasn’t going to ignore the problem and, just might, have a key to the solution.

Five years ago, Gausman was one of two finalists for the superintendent job at Omaha Public Schools. But he and other finalist both withdrew their names after concluding neither had the support of the Omaha board. To his credit, Gausman didn’t bide time in Sioux City while looking for a new spot somewhere else. Even though new problems emerged (including the politicization of curricula), he faced them, too, sometimes drawing frustration from board members.

Clearly, superintendent of schools is not an easy job. Everyone from students to elected officials wants to second guess what the superintendent does.

Gausman, however, proved he was able to move the needle in the right direction.

While it saddens us to think the position in Sioux City wasn't his “dream job,” we have long known he’s a Nebraska loyalist and would love to be back in his home state. Lincoln, we believe, will offer new challenges, a larger student population and more than 70 facilities, including two new high schools and a new elementary school.

Judging from his experience, we know he’s up to the challenge. We’re just glad we had him here during a time when “business as usual” wasn’t a phrase you could attach to education.

District notified the public about sessions

When we get something wrong, we acknowledge it and work to set the record straight. That's what we're doing in regards to the "thumbs down" that we gave the Sioux City school district in this space last Sunday, in an editorial titled 'School district neglects public bargaining notices.'

After talking with the district, we're now convinced they provided the public public notice of the first two negotiating sessions between the district and the union representing the district teachers, as required by state law. We mistakenly suggested a district employee was not aware the first two sessions were open to the public, based on a misunderstanding of a conversation we had.

Chapter 21.4 of Iowa's open meetings law requires that a governmental body post the time, date and place of the initial exchange of proposals between a bargaining unit and the governmental body. The district complied with those requirements by posting a notice on a bulletin board at the district offices and also by listing the meeting on agendas for the school board's regular meetings.

As part of our conversation with the district last week, we shared that we still believe there's room for improvement in informing the public about future negotiating sessions, beyond the minimum requirements. We suggested that next year the district, on its website, provide a link to the agenda for each of the first two sessions, like they do for regular and special board meetings.

And, we also asked the district to alert local media organizations about the sessions in advance next year.

