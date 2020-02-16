OUR OPINION: Pedestrian bridge across Missouri deserves more study

A walking bridge across the Missouri River between Sioux City and South Sioux City?
Without question, that would be an incredible addition to our local riverfront - an iconic draw sure to produce local enthusiasm and widespread attention.
Of course, the key, unanswered questions about such an ambitious undertaking are: 1) What would be the cost? 2) Who would pay for it?
The subject was broached at Monday's City Council meeting during a discussion about the planned start to construction later this year of the first phase in what is a multi-phase plan to redevelop the former Argosy casino site.
Matt Salvatore, the city's parks and recreation director, told us Phase 1 will include: A playground, dog park, trail connections, landscaping, a promenade, parking and basketball courts. Phase 1 will be completed sometime next year.
We support further exploration of including a bridge across the Missouri River as the centerpiece to the riverfront plan. Perhaps it isn't doable for money or other reasons, perhaps something more doable will emerge in its place, but we believe this idea merits at least additional discussion, including study of cost and study of sources for money, such as grants, state and federal contributions, and private donations, so local property taxpayers wouldn't be overburdened by what likely would be a substantial pricetag. (Opened in 2008, the 3,000-foot Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge across the Missouri River between Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Omaha, Nebraska, cost $22 million).
In our riverfront, we are blessed with a natural treasure. Its proper protection and cultivation is an essential ingredient to local quality of life and, in turn, community growth and prosperity. From the beginning of dialogue about its future, we have advocated for a public, patient, creative approach to what we believe is a milestone moment in local history. As we have said before, our city must get this right. To this end, we again today commend the city and its consultant, SmithGroup JJR of Madison, Wisconsin, for study, discussion and decisions to this point and offer a thumbs up for the general strategy taking shape as a result. Overall, we believe this project continues to move in the right direction.
As was the case with Cone Park, however, the city doesn't have to build or even decide on everything it wants to build with respect to the riverfront project today; amenities can be added, subtracted or changed over time. As a result, the City Council and community should remain open-minded as this process moves forward.