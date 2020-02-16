OUR OPINION: Pedestrian bridge across Missouri deserves more study

In our riverfront, we are blessed with a natural treasure. Its proper protection and cultivation is an essential ingredient to local quality of life and, in turn, community growth and prosperity. From the beginning of dialogue about its future, we have advocated for a public, patient, creative approach to what we believe is a milestone moment in local history. As we have said before, our city must get this right. To this end, we again today commend the city and its consultant, SmithGroup JJR of Madison, Wisconsin, for study, discussion and decisions to this point and offer a thumbs up for the general strategy taking shape as a result. Overall, we believe this project continues to move in the right direction.