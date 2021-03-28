OUR OPINION: Pick best qualified candidate for Woodbury County treasurer

The best person for the job.

That’s what the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors should be seeking when looking for someone to replace County Treasurer Mike Clayton, who is retiring this week.

Because there’s more than a year left on the term, it shouldn’t be passed on like family china but vetted in a way that would produce great results.

Last week, supervisors seemed to ruled out a special election, which could cost as much as $20,000. That was wise thinking, particularly since the county could use that money in a much better way.

But to hand-pick someone without a solid application process – which has been suggested -- isn’t right, either.

Clayton, who worked in the office some 10 years before seeking the post, had clear knowledge of the job. Since he says no one on his staff has shown an interest in moving up, he recommended Kolby DeWitt, a staffer for Sen. Joni Ernst.

That may well be. But DeWitt also happens to be the nephew of Supervisors Chair Rocky De Witt, which adds yet another wrinkle to the process.

Supervisors would be wise to state what the job requirements are, open the application process and see who applies – Colby DeWitt included.