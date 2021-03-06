OUR OPINION: Plenty of good news to celebrate in Siouxland

We had a week with plenty of reasons to look forward to brighter days ahead.

Could the great weather last week have been responsible? Perhaps.

But what about these “good news” developments:

• Friday, Ho-Chunk Capital officials announced they have acquired five buildings in the Historic Fourth District, including the former Aalfs Manufacturing corporate offices. Great stewards of our city’s history, Ho-Chunk plans to revitalize the area and make it an even better destination for visitors.

• Sioux City topped the list of economic development projects in the country for cities under 200,000. Named as the “place to be” by Site Selection magazine (for the ninth time in less than 15 years), it says how attractive the area is for incoming businesses, even during a pandemic.

• Jay Leno is coming to Sioux City in November. That suggests promoters are hopeful about Siouxland opening to large-scale events. Last here in 2015, Leno gave fans the kind of wry commentary they had been missing from late-night television. An encore visit (and more than five years of new material) could make this the going-out party we need.