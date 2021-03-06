OUR OPINION: Plenty of good news to celebrate in Siouxland

We had a week with plenty of reasons to look forward to brighter days ahead.
Could the great weather last week have been responsible? Perhaps.
But what about these “good news” developments:
• Friday, Ho-Chunk Capital officials announced they have acquired five buildings in the Historic Fourth District, including the former Aalfs Manufacturing corporate offices. Great stewards of our city’s history, Ho-Chunk plans to revitalize the area and make it an even better destination for visitors.
• Sioux City topped the list of economic development projects in the country for cities under 200,000. Named as the “place to be” by Site Selection magazine (for the ninth time in less than 15 years), it says how attractive the area is for incoming businesses, even during a pandemic.
• Jay Leno is coming to Sioux City in November. That suggests promoters are hopeful about Siouxland opening to large-scale events. Last here in 2015, Leno gave fans the kind of wry commentary they had been missing from late-night television. An encore visit (and more than five years of new material) could make this the going-out party we need.
• President Biden announced this week there would be enough vaccine for all adults by the end of May. While that doesn’t mean everyone will have gotten the shots by then, it does point to a summer where we won’t have to worry about jockeying for vaccination times on the internet.
• And, speaking of vaccines, Johnson & Johnson rolled out a one-time option that could speed the process and help reach those in rural areas unable to schedule the two-step Moderna or Pfizer vaccinations. To support its addition to the mix, Gov. Kim Reynolds was among the first to get the Johnson & Johnson shot.
• SkyWest Airlines was awarded a federal contract to begin direct flights between Sioux City and Chicago beginning April 1, increasing Sioux Gateway Airport’s ability to give travelers connections to destinations around the world. The new service adds to the Denver route SkyWest brought to Sioux Gateway in October.
Add in the 64th annual Siouxland Home Show (in a brand new location, the Siouxland Expo Center) and exciting girls state basketball tournaments in Des Moines and Lincoln and it was a week to feel confident about the area turning a corner. Brighter days, indeed.