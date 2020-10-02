OUR OPINION: Presidential debates needed a mute button

If you’ve had any familiarity with Zoom calls this past year, you know the host has the ability to mute anyone in the conversation.

That’s what moderator Chris Wallace needed at Tuesday night’s presidential debate – a mute button.

Unwilling to let Joe Biden speak when it was his turn, President Trump talked incessantly, failing to show any of the diplomacy he says he possesses. Riled by some of his opponent’s claims, Biden called Trump a “clown” and offered some of the terms the president used to refer to the military.

In short, the event was a mess.

Wallace had good questions for both candidates, but he never got an opportunity to get answers. The two men had specific talking points and they were determined to wedge them in, no matter what the question.

Instead of extolling the virtues of his presidency, Trump acted like he was running against an incumbent. He tried to pin America’s failings on Obama’s administration, yet didn’t do much to indicate why Americans should believe they’re better off now than they were four years ago.