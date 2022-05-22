OUR OPINION: Proceed with caution on mobile speed cameras

A speed camera by any other name is still a speed camera.

Siouxlanders have dealt with red-light cameras before. Now, they’re invited to embrace mobile speed “kiosks.”

Located along Hamilton and Floyd boulevards, they’re designed to get drivers to slow down. We certainly get it, particularly since the one on Hamilton Boulevard is near an elementary school. The Floyd Boulevard location is closer to retail activity but both sites can turn into speedways given half the chance.

The two kiosks (basically big gray boxes) were installed last week and are expected to detect when a vehicle goes over a set speed. The footage will be reviewed by officers who will determine if a ticket should be issued.

If you’re going 15 mph over the speed limit, you can plan on getting a bill in the mail. It could run you $100 or more.

Obviously, there’s a need to get drivers to slow down. There’s also a desire to bring in revenue. The city could get 80 percent of the fee if more than 1,000 citations are issued in a month.

If the two kiosks manage to slow traffic (or fail to clip the drivers), they’ll be moved to other locations.

It all sounds logical. But at the heart of this is volume. An officer staked out at either location could probably miss several speeders while ticketing one. A machine can catch them all – particularly if they’re playing chicken.

What’s interesting about the Hamilton Boulevard location is it’s not far from West Clifton Avenue. Often, folks turning onto that street don’t use signals. They just turn. If a motorist behind that car switches lanes to avoid a collision, there’s a good chance he or she will be speeding. No one issues the non-signaler a ticket, but the driver trying to be cautious will get one. Moving the kiosk up a block would be more advantageous for all.

Siouxlanders, though, would just like to forget speed cameras. They find them untrustworthy, aggravating and a money grab.

And maybe they are.

In time, we’ll see how their worth is measured. If there are still accidents in these two locations, we’ll know they didn’t serve their purpose.

