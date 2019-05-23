From the beginning, we have supported a plan by the city of Sioux City to leverage millions of dollars in state Reinvestment District Program money with local public and private dollars for revitalization of several key areas within our community.
The local reinvestment district includes the Siouxland Expo Center, a versatile, multi-purpose building with 80,000 square feet of exposition space planned for the old stockyards area; renovation of the Warrior and Davidson Building in the 500 block of Sixth Street into a combination hotel and residential/commercial/retail complex; redevelopment to residential and commercial use of several former industrial buildings in the 100 block of Virginia Street; and construction of a hotel and parking ramp next to the city's downtown Convention Center.
We commend the city for meeting all requirements necessary for the state to release more than $13 million in Reinvestment District Program funds for the plan. Local leaders learned of state approval on Friday.
In another reinvestment district development last week, the City Council awarded a $14.94 million contract to build the Expo Center, the last piece of the overall reinvestment plan awaiting the start of construction. Work is expected to begin sometime this summer.
From the local economy to tax revenue to historic preservation to jobs to quality of life to tourism, this dynamic public-private reinvestment strategy will, we believe, impact the future of our community in significant, positive ways.