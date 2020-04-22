OUR OPINION: Protests could make bad coronavirus crisis worse

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Sad doesn't begin to describe images that emerged from outside the Capitol in Colorado over the weekend of health care workers in scrubs and facemasks standing in front of vehicles driven by protesters opposed to coronavirus-related restrictions in the state. News stories reported hundreds of protesters participated, some of whom honked at, heckled and, occasionally, confronted in physical fashion the health care workers who obstructed them. The Denver protest was only one of many such demonstrations in multiple states in recent days.

Heroic doctors and nurses fighting the war against COVID-19 on the front lines shouldn't have to spend additional time waging a side battle against misguided citizens who can't or won't understand the stakes involved in this pandemic.

Among the signs carried by protesters at the Denver demonstration was this one: "Facts not fear." What "facts" don't you understand? The facts of more than 816,000 cases and more than 45,000 deaths since the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in the U.S. just three months ago? The fact no vaccine exists?