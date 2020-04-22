OUR OPINION: Protests could make bad coronavirus crisis worse

Sad doesn't begin to describe images that emerged from outside the Capitol in Colorado over the weekend of health care workers in scrubs and facemasks standing in front of vehicles driven by protesters opposed to coronavirus-related restrictions in the state. News stories reported hundreds of protesters participated, some of whom honked at, heckled and, occasionally, confronted in physical fashion the health care workers who obstructed them. The Denver protest was only one of many such demonstrations in multiple states in recent days.
Heroic doctors and nurses fighting the war against COVID-19 on the front lines shouldn't have to spend additional time waging a side battle against misguided citizens who can't or won't understand the stakes involved in this pandemic.
Among the signs carried by protesters at the Denver demonstration was this one: "Facts not fear." What "facts" don't you understand? The facts of more than 816,000 cases and more than 45,000 deaths since the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in the U.S. just three months ago? The fact no vaccine exists?
Look, we understand percolating frustration, even anger. We, too, are frustrated about restrictions on our comings and goings, but this crisis is so much bigger than that. This is, literally, a life-and-death struggle - and we believe the first priorities in this health emergency should be to protect lives and contain spread of COVID-19.
Mass demonstrations of hundreds or thousands not only put protesters who ignore stay-at-home and social distancing orders at risk of contraction, but they also put at risk those with whom they share communities and states who are doing their best to stay healthy by following the rules.
In other words, the demonstrators may exacerbate the crisis, producing more and longer restrictions of the kind they gathered to protest.
By extension, these protests will put additional pressure on our overburdened health care providers, who deserve better. The irony, of course, is this: If (when?) Joe or Sue Protester in Colorado contracts coronavirus, he or she will run straight to those same health care workers they honked at, heckled and confronted and will want medical care, and they will receive medical care.
Bottom line: The more Americans who embrace "We are in this together," the faster our nation will get a handle on the coronavirus and then begin to take the next important steps toward normalization of our lives.
Our Opinion editorials represent the consensus view of The Sioux City Journal editorial board. Members of the board include: Bruce Miller, editor; Michael Gors, editorial page editor; Dave Dreeszen; managing editor; Tim Hynds, chief photographer.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.