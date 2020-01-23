OUR OPINION: Regular White House press briefings should return

Quick, name President Trump's White House press secretary.

If you said Stephanie Grisham (we looked up her name, just to be sure), we are impressed because no presidential press secretary in our memory has been more low profile than her - not even close. Since she was appointed to the position as a replacement for Sarah Sanders in July, Grisham has conducted no formal press briefings. Sanders, whose last formal press briefing prior to her departure was on March 11, seems prolific by comparison.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We don't blame Grisham necessarily because she's undoubtedly taking orders from above. She isn't going to do a formal briefing for the press without the blessing of bosses.

Whoever ended the daily formal White House press briefing and whatever the reasons, it's unfortunate for Americans who have watched and listened to these regular briefings and read and listened to coverage of them through the administrations of all modern presidents. In fact, all modern presidents have conducted occasional, if not frequent full, formal, solo press conferences themselves, something the current occupant of the White House eschews.