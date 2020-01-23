OUR OPINION: Regular White House press briefings should return

Quick, name President Trump's White House press secretary.
If you said Stephanie Grisham (we looked up her name, just to be sure), we are impressed because no presidential press secretary in our memory has been more low profile than her - not even close. Since she was appointed to the position as a replacement for Sarah Sanders in July, Grisham has conducted no formal press briefings. Sanders, whose last formal press briefing prior to her departure was on March 11, seems prolific by comparison.
We don't blame Grisham necessarily because she's undoubtedly taking orders from above. She isn't going to do a formal briefing for the press without the blessing of bosses.
Whoever ended the daily formal White House press briefing and whatever the reasons, it's unfortunate for Americans who have watched and listened to these regular briefings and read and listened to coverage of them through the administrations of all modern presidents. In fact, all modern presidents have conducted occasional, if not frequent full, formal, solo press conferences themselves, something the current occupant of the White House eschews.
We won't quarrel with critics who accuse some members of the White House press corps of using these briefings to grandstand, but the goal of the vast majority of reporters who attend them is to collect information from the office of the nation's chief executive on the business of the people and share the information with the people. Avoiding tough questions and relying almost exclusively on Twitter to keep Americans informed isn't good enough for this, or any president.
In ways both symbolic and practical, regular briefings by the White House press secretary, as well as by the president, to which Americans have become accustomed speak to open, accountable government - a cornerstone of our democracy. We believe they should return.