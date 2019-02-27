From the beginning, we have supported completion of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of alleged interference by Russians in the 2016 election for president and the question of whether Donald Trump or Trump associates colluded with them. All of us, we have said, should want Mueller to finish what he started so we will know, one way or the other.
To this end, we support public release of Mueller's full report on the investigation.
Recent news reports indicate Mueller is close to providing the Justice Department with the required confidential report on his probe of almost two years. In turn, Attorney General William Barr is required to send a summary of the report to Congress.
Barr can, but isn't required by special counsel regulations to open the entire report to the public, but we believe anything less than full public release is unacceptable because after almost two years of reading and hearing about Mueller's investigation in small pieces, including speculation and rumor, Americans should have access to the full story of Mueller's work.
As we write this, it's unclear exactly when Mueller's report will be turned over to Barr or exactly what Barr will do. In the meantime, members of Congress push for transparency.
Six House Democratic committee chairs, led by Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler of New York, sent a letter to Barr on Friday in support of full public release of the report. Reps. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, and David Cicilline, D-R.I., on Tuesday filed the Special Counsel Transparency Act, a companion bill to an identical bill introduced in the Senate by Sens. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. The legislation would require the Department of Justice to release all unclassified portions of Mueller’s report.
A CNN poll released earlier this month showed 87 percent of Americans want a full, public report on Mueller's findings. In our view, they deserve and should get nothing less.