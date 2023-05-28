Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Scores of Northeast Nebraska residents turned out Saturday afternoon for the long-awaited dedication of an expansive memorial in downtown Hartington that honors the region’s veterans.

Six granite columns bear the names of 1,060 area veterans who served from the Civil War to the present. Culminating over three years of planning and fundraising, the memorial also lists the nation’s wars and the number of casualties each side suffered.

A bronze soldier kneels at a monument in which “A Soldier’s Prayer” is engraved. A second soldier kneels and embraces a folded American flag before the bronze helmet, rifle and boots that mark the tribute to a fallen soldier.

The solemn scenes are a reminder of the ultimate sacrifice so many of our fellow citizens have made in the defense of our country. It’s also a stark reminder of why our nation began observing Memorial Day over 150 years ago.

Three years after the Civil War ended, on May 5, 1868, the leader of an organization of Union veterans — the Grand Army of the Republic — established Decoration Day as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of war dead with flowers. After World War I, Decoration Day was expanded to honor not only the Civil War dead, but also U.S. soldiers lost in the “Great War” and subsequent wars — World War II, the Korean Conflict, the Vietnam War and, more recently, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

After Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act in 1968, Memorial Day was no longer celebrated on May 30, in order to create a three-day weekend for federal workers. Starting in 1971, it was designated for the last Monday in May.

The total number of Americans killed in all wars, including the Civil War when nearly 500,000 soldiers perished, is more than 1.1 million.

As we celebrate the end of another school year, graduations and the traditional beginning of summer on this long holiday weekend, take time to remember the ultimate price they paid. In addition, reflect on the sacrifices of all who have served and continue to wear America’s uniform, as well as their families.

“Veterans are a symbol of what makes our nation great, and we must never forget all they have done to ensure our freedom and way of life,” organizers of the Hartington Area Veterans Memorial said in the official program for Saturday’s dedication ceremony.

“WE WILL NEVER FORGET.”

Indeed, we won’t.