OUR OPINION: Remember why we began observing Memorial Day

Amidst all the backyard barbecues, camping trips, boat excursions and 3-day weekend getaways, it’s easy to lose sight of the origins of Memorial Day.

One hundred fifty-three years ago today, northern U.S. states observed the first Decoration Day. Gen. John A. Logan, the leader of a group of Union Civil War veterans, was credited with creating a national day of remembrance in which flowers and other decorations were strewn on the graves of “comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land.”

The date of the first Decoration Day, May 30, 1868, was chosen largely because it wasn't the anniversary of any Civil War battle.

On the first Decoration Day, Gen. James Garfield, a future U.S. president, delivered a speech at Arlington Cemetery, where 5,000 attendees decorated the graves of the 20,000 Union soldiers buried there.

After World War I, Decoration Day was expanded to honor not only the Civil War dead, but also U.S. soldiers lost in the “Great War” and subsequent wars -- World War II, the Korean Conflict, the Vietnam War and, more recently, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.