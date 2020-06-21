OUR OPINION: Reopenings: Too much too fast?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We understand and support measured steps to reopen businesses and public places in America, as we have said before, but our worries about reopening too much too fast persist.

Take, for example, the decision by Gov. Pete Ricketts, announced on Monday, to ease restrictions on bars and restaurants.

"In 89 counties — including the Omaha and Lincoln areas — bars and restaurants will be allowed to open dining rooms to 100 percent of their capacity, up from the current 50 percent. Patrons will again be permitted to belly up to the bar. And maintaining a six-foot distance between tables will become a recommendation rather than a rule enforceable by a possible misdemeanor charge," the Omaha World-Herald reported.

On June 10, Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted a 50 percent capacity limit for businesses in Iowa, including bars, restaurants, and theaters, effective June 12.

Ricketts and Reynolds cited a decline in coronavirus numbers in their states as the reason for their decisions, but we can't help but wonder: Is this, in fact, a good idea? Shouldn't reduced capacity rules remain in place, at least for a little while longer?