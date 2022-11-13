OUR OPINION: Republican red wave in Siouxland bucked national trend

We can be thankful the back-biting season of election season is over.

Yes, it’ll just be a minute before we start with 2024 presidential speculation. But now, we should exhale, enjoy the relative calm and reflect on what has transpired.

In Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, there was a red wave – Republicans won so many seats and state offices that increased their dominance in the state. That wasn’t the case in other parts of the country. President Biden, in fact, was bragging it was the best mid-term performance in decades for a party holding the White House. Candidates backed by Donald Trump didn’t do as well as the former president had hoped. While the House and the Senate still seem to be question marks, there might be enough balance to actually prompt “reaching across the aisle.”

In Siouxland, that’s not the case. So few Democrats won office in our three states they won’t be able to stop the Republicans’ agenda. Certainly, some of the issues Democrats touted have merit. But without strong voices in the states’ legislatures, it will be difficult for their voices to be heard.

Where did the Democrats go wrong?

1. They needed to counterattack. Instead of promoting social issues, they needed to combat the idea that high gas and grocery prices were a Biden thing. The president doesn’t control those areas, but Republicans made sure they tied him to them. Don’t like paying more at the pump? Vote Republican. Democrats should have known the economy would be a key issue. Instead, they ignored it.

2. They didn’t address the Trump in the room. Pointing out the former president’s failings might have planted some concern and helped get their message out. Waiting for the Jan. 6 committee to do something was naive. As soon as Trump ranted about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Republicans (including newly re-elected Iowa senator Chuck Grassley) took to Twitter to suggest the former president might want to cool it and exit with some class. Those party faithful should have said something long before now. The Democrats could have.

3. They had no stars. As loyal to the party as some of the Democratic candidates may have been, they didn’t have the sizzle that was behind some of the Republicans. To make a dent in 2024, they need to target potential candidates now. Waiting until they hold a convention is too late. Look at individual communities and see who’s getting attention. Then, do what the Republicans did – groom them. If Republican pseudo-celebrities can get votes, why can’t Democratic ones?

What do Republicans need to do?

1. Avoid issues that have never been a problem in our three states. The transgender kerfluffle was just a way to rile people. Name one transgender athlete who won a state athletic competition. You can’t. It was a non-issue.

2. Be more gracious. Some of the vitriol that was coming out of candidates’ mouths near the election was unnecessary, particularly since they won by significant margins.

3. Don’t avoid the public – or the media. Grassley and Reynolds were great at visiting the state’s 99 counties, but they didn’t want to hear questions from those who weren’t supporters. Similarly, they often ignored media requests for interviews. Why not engage?

Members of both parties need to remember they’re representing all the people of the state, not just those who got them into office. Ambitions shouldn’t be their motivators. Constituents should.