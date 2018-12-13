As we write this, no snow is in our immediate local forecast, but it is, of course, just a matter of time before city snowplows hit the streets again.
In our view, the snow emergency declared in Sioux City for the first snowstorm of the season earlier this month worked well again, overall, for cleanup of streets and it's a policy the city should continue to use moving forward.
In late 2016, the city made prudent tweaks to its snow emergency policy in order to address the consistent frustration of unmoved, buried vehicles hampering efforts to clear streets after snowstorms.
As a result, if the mayor declares a snow emergency, the following happens: On streets where parking is allowed on either side, residents can park on the even side on even-numbered days and the odd side during odd-numbered days. On streets where parking is permitted on only one side, residents aren't allowed to park where parking isn't allowed normally. All authorized city staff, not just police officers, are allowed to ticket violators.
Because not everyone follows the rules, one suggestion we offer for consideration about the policy is embrace of a more aggressive approach toward vehicle owners who ignore snow emergencies by writing more tickets and, if necessary, towing vehicles.
Snow removal by the city is fair game for criticism by the public who pays for the service, as is true of any city service, but residents share responsibility for cleanup of streets in the wake of snow.
Simply put, it's incumbent on the public to move vehicles so operators of snowplows can do their jobs. The more cooperation, the more efficiently the job gets done.