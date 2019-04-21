We join Iowa elected leaders and renewable fuel industry leaders in expressing concern about the extent to which the Trump administration's Environmental Protection Agency grants "hardship" waivers to the Renewable Fuel Standard for refineries.
This question sums up the concern: Are refineries who get a waiver in fact forced, as they should be, to demonstrate compliance with the RFS causes them "disproportionate economic harm" or are waivers too liberally granted by the EPA?
The federal RFS began with the Energy Policy Act of 2005 and was expanded and extended by the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007. It requires transportation fuel sold in the U.S. be blended with a minimum volume of renewable fuels.
In a news conference at the Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy ethanol plant near Council Bluffs on Wednesday, Mike Naig, Iowa secretary of agriculture, and Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, said 39 refinery exemptions amounting to more than one billion gallons of ethanol volume await a decision by the EPA today. That's in addition to 50 waivers amounting to more than 2.5 billion gallons of ethanol volume granted to refineries by the EPA over the last two years.
“We believe it is time for the EPA to address this threat to the Renewable Fuel Standard,” Naig said.
Earlier this month, U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, a leading critic of EPA waivers to the RFS, sent a letter to Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry asking for clarity about the department’s review process concerning RFS hardship exemptions submitted by refineries. The DOE provides recommendations on exemption requests to the EPA.
"The criteria by which DOE is supposed to evaluate small refinery exemption extensions have not changed since 2011, when DOE created a scoring," Grassley wrote. "DOE’s methodology requires an evaluation of the structural impacts that compliance with the RFS might cause, such as limited access to capital and credit, as well as an evaluation of how RFS compliance would significantly impair refinery operations' viability. Although DOE maintains it hasn’t changed these criteria, the number of small refinery exemption applications and approvals inexplicably has soared in the last two years."
In a statement last week, U.S. Rep. Steve King said the RFS is "the law of the land."
“I have repeatedly expressed my support for ethanol to the president, and he knows I am concerned that the Environmental Protection Agency is using unjustified ‘small refinery exemptions’ to undermine the 15-billion-gallons level. The EPA’s ‘small refinery exemptions’ have hurt rural economies throughout the Midwest, and the president should act to prevent further damage from being done. President Trump listened to Iowans when we asked for year-round E15, and he should continue to listen to us now when we are asking him to enforce the RFS.”
Perhaps no state is impacted by RFS rules more than Iowa, the No. 1 producer of ethanol and biodiesel in America, but this industry is important not only to agriculture states, but to the nation because it helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reduces dependence on foreign oil. We stand with supporters of renewable fuels in urging robust support for the RFS by the Trump administration.
Iowa leaders should be commended for speaking out on the waiver issue this month. We urge them to keep up the pressure.