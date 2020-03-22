OUR OPINION: Sanders should concede race to Biden

In our view, it's time for Bernie Sanders to end his campaign for president.
If any doubt existed about whether Joe Biden was going to be the Democratic nominee for president this year after Super Tuesday I, results from Super Tuesday II and Super Tuesday III should have erased them.
Over those three Tuesdays, Biden won 18 states (many of them in convincing, if not blowout fashion), Sanders won five. Biden holds a pledged delegate lead over Sanders of almost 300. So far, Biden received almost 2.5 million more popular votes than Sanders. Given the states left to vote, we see no opportunity for Sanders to catch up. Nearly every former candidate endorsed Biden, sending a message of unity in support of him.
In other words, this race is over. Democrats have decided who they wish to represent them in the general election versus President Trump.
Not only does continuation of this race through the spring serve no practical purpose, but it raises concerns related to coronavirus. If holding additional competitive primaries won't affect the final outcome, why put the health of more voters at risk?
In spite of the realities he faces, will Sanders forge on? Unclear.
"The next primary contest is at least three weeks away. Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign," campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement Wednesday morning.
So we shall see.
As for Biden, we said in our endorsement of him before the Iowa caucuses we believed within this year's Democratic field he stood the best chance of producing the support - not only among Democrats, but among independents and disgruntled Republicans - necessary to wage the spirited, competitive head-to-head fall contest against President Trump Americans deserve. (For today, we remain open-minded about the general election.)
Once Sanders drops out, the full focus of America's 2020 race for president can shift in the direction it should - toward that Biden-Trump matchup.
Our Opinion editorials represent the consensus view of The Sioux City Journal editorial board. Members of the board include: Bruce Miller, editor; Michael Gors, editorial page editor; Dave Dreeszen; managing editor; Tim Hynds, chief photographer.