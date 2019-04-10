Sioux City's Board of Education should revisit how its members manage the portion of their public meeting agendas set aside for citizen input.
District practice, according to a Sunday Journal story by Bret Hayworth headlined "Public comment portion of Sioux City meetings doesn't include answers," is board members and administrators do not respond to citizen questions or comments during this part of regular board meetings.
"We generally do not engage in discussions on non-agenda items because of Iowa’s open meetings law," Jeremy Saint, board president, told Hayworth in an email. "Basically, we cannot take action on any item for which we haven’t given prior public notice."
True, a public body should not cast a vote on something that is not on a public meeting agenda, but to answer a question from a citizen or otherwise discuss an issue with a citizen isn't a vote and can and should happen to the extent possible.
In fact, such discourse is a fundamental pillar of open government.
To this end, we offer the following suggestion to the school board (this same general principle applies to all public bodies): If a citizen takes the time to ask a question or express a concern in the open portion of a public school board meeting, the citizen deserves an answer or response of some kind from the district in the open portion of a public school board meeting. If an answer or information can be provided to the citizen immediately, the board should do so. If more time is necessary to answer a question or provide information, that should be explained to the citizen and the answer or information should be provided at a subsequent public meeting.
Bottom line: We give credit to the Board of Education for including time somewhere on its meeting agendas for citizen input, but we believe the board can and should strive for better in how it responds to what it hears.