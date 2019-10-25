In considering endorsements in this year's races for Sioux City mayor and the open City Council seat, we looked across our community and asked ourselves this question: In general, are we satisfied or dissatisfied with what we see?
Because the answer is we, largely, are satisfied, members of our editorial board today endorse incumbent Bob Scott for re-election as mayor and incumbent Rhonda Capron for re-election as a council member. (A side note: We view Capron's opponent, Julie Schoenherr, as a strong candidate who offers fresh ideas on pressing problems, such as infrastructure needs; we encourage her to remain engaged in community dialogue.)
We do not agree with Scott and Capron on everything, but far more often than not we have supported the positions they have taken and votes they have cast on issues we believe important to this community. We acknowledge areas in need of improvement, such as housing and infrastructure, but we believe the city, taken as a whole, is moving in the right direction.
Without question, economic development should be a goal for our city because progress in this area generates a spectrum of advantages through which all of us who work and live here benefit. That's why we as an editorial board applaud robust activity in the city's Bridgeport and Southbridge business parks and why we continue to use this space to push the city on creation of a mega site of at least 1,000 shovel-ready acres (something Scott insists is a priority). If we as a city reduce or stop pursuit of economic development and, as a result, stagnate, our challenges will grow.
To sustain economic growth, our community must continue to invest in quality of life. To compete in the intensely competitive arena of economic development, to draw visitors and new residents and to retain the residents we have - in particular, young residents who represent our future - it's critical for this city to pursue and create a full spectrum of attractive amenities. From trail expansion, construction of Cone Park, planned redevelopment of the former Argosy casino riverfront site, and more, this City Council continues to make quality of life the priority it should be.
Through words and actions, Scott and Capron - experienced, informed leaders and community advocates - help move our city forward. Both of them have earned another term.