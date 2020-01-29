OUR OPINION: Senate should allow witnesses

As we write this, the question of whether the Senate will call witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump remains unanswered.

The heat was turned up on the issue of witnesses in the wake of a New York Times report about allegations made by John Bolton, President Trump's former national security advisor, in his forthcoming book. On Monday, Republican Senators Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine said the Bolton report strengthened the case for witnesses, including Bolton.

Do the necessary 51 votes exist in the Senate for hearing from witnesses? That's unclear, but Americans might find out later this week. Sen. John Thune, R-South Dakota, told CNN on Tuesday he anticipates a vote on witnesses to take place Friday or Saturday.

We support allowing both sides in the trial to call witnesses, just like in any trial, and we urge Iowa Senators Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst to support witnesses if the question is put to a vote. At a minimum, all senators should have to cast a vote for or against witnesses, then answer for those votes back home.