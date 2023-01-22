OUR OPINION: Show patience during (and after) winter storms

Put a little snow on the ground and the worst comes out in people.

“My street isn’t cleared,” they’ll gripe.

“My mail didn’t come.”

“My paper hasn’t arrived.”

What they don’t understand is that excessive snow (and yup, we had that this week), stalls everything. When there’s too much snow to move, city officials can’t make it magically disappear. If the streets aren’t clear, other delivery services can’t get out. There’s a domino effect that slows the wheels of progress.

Instead of complaining, be more understanding. If it’s not safe for you to be out, it probably isn’t safe for someone else to be out either.

If you want to help city snow crews, follow their rules:

• Don’t park on the streets when they’re trying to get them cleared. Use your driveway.

• Don’t crowd the plow. You may think you need to race home, but slow and steady could be the best way to go.

• Use your headlights so people can see your vehicle when the snow is blowing.

• Stay home unless you absolutely have to get out.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, many companies have “work from home” options for their employees. Take advantage of that and hunker in.

While it might seem like a good idea to shovel your sidewalks as soon as possible, don’t attempt the job until it’s light out and snow isn’t blowing. When it’s safe, get the shovels and snow blowers and go to work. Let others know you’re outside. Take breaks. Pace yourself.

And if you’re lucky enough to have someone else do the work, be sure to say thank you.

Sometimes, those two words can make the worst weather more tolerable.