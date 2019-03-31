News shared with The Journal editorial board during a meeting last week with Spectra executives of a July 12 Brad Paisley concert at the Tyson Events Center was welcome additional evidence of what is a busier calendar of events at our community's signature entertainment venue this year compared to last year, Spectra's first calendar year managing the Tyson and Orpheum Theatre.
In addition to the Paisley announcement, last week saw concerts at Tyson by Breaking Benjamin and Styx. On May 4, Kelsea Ballerini performs there. That will be three concerts at Tyson in less than six weeks, with a fourth show booked.
Because we suggested the need for a more robust Tyson schedule and said it was reasonable to ask when the city would begin to see dividends of the move to private management by Philadelphia-based Spectra in a pair of editorials last year, we give Spectra the credit we believe it's due today for signs of progress. In addition to a fuller schedule of events, those signs include a decrease in the city's subsidy of Tyson, an increase in private sponsorships at the venue and pursuit of a partnership in entertainment with the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino through which both public Tyson and private Hard Rock will benefit.
As we have said before, Spectra deserves recognition for a vigorous schedule at the Orpheum Theatre under its management, but part of the reason for the change to Spectra management was an expectation for bigger and more concerts at Tyson.
To this end, Rick Hontz, regional vice president, and Tim Savone, local general manager, told our editorial board their goal is a variety of between six and 10 "unique events" (largely concerts) at the Tyson each year.
We wish Spectra nothing but success in meeting this goal within what we understand is an intensely competitive environment because Tyson is crucial to local quality of life and local quality of life is essential to local growth and prosperity.
In other words, if Spectra produces the accomplishments at Tyson our city government and community at large demand and for which the management company must be held accountable, all of us who live and work here will share the benefits, either directly or indirectly.