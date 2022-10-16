OUR OPINION: Sioux City-based Bomgaars continues to expand, build on its success

The news couldn’t have come at a better time.

Bomgaars last week announced the aquistion of 73 Orscheln Farm and Home stores, making the Sioux City-based company the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the country.

A surprise to many, the announcement was in keeping with Roger and Jane Bomgaars’ low-key approach to doing business. They make big moves. But they do so quietly. Those moves, in turn, mean big business for Siouxland.

Like Sen. Chuck Grassley, the two like to annually visit their stores just to see how business is going. That approach means they can pivot when the marketplace changes. Already, the two are planning to visit the 73 new locations to welcome their new employees as part of their regular spring travels. The “full Grassley”? Soon, politicians interested in making an impact with the business community will talk about the “full Bomgaars,” getting into the trenches and seeing what ticks.

While the change likely won’t result in an influx of new jobs for Siouxlanders, it will solidify the region as a great place for retailers to land. Others could realize the benefits of locating here and use it as a great base to spread across the country. The Bomgaars people certainly have.

What’s interesting about this story is the way the Bomgaars stores reinforce communities. They’re providing the goods many smaller communities need but can’t find anywhere close by. They’re not running mom-and-pop stores out of business, but augmenting them in way that says “your community matters.”

While we’ve seen big box stores come and go (based on their Fortune 500 fortunes), the Bomgaars stores are a consistent presence wherever they land. They have the things you need (when you need them) and they’re not gunning to expand into lines that would end a local grocery store, for example.

Plus, Bomgaars stores have an old-school approach to doing business. They don’t just talk about helpful employees. They actually have them.

Even better, Roger and Jane have a team that could ensure a bright future for decades to come. Their son, Aaron, is a top executive with the family business. They saw an opportunity and worked more than a year trying to make it happen.

Bomgaars CEO Torrey Wingert said the family was determined to complete the acquisition and were willing to take the time and money to see it through.

That means shoppers in Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio will soon know the name Bomgaars and what it represents.

Thankfully, we’ve been on board for decades.