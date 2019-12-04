OUR OPINION: Sioux City school board should move citizen input to beginning of meetings

Through the years, members of our editorial board have advocated in consistent fashion for transparency in government.

Elected bodies like the Sioux City Board of Education, Sioux City City Council and Woodbury County Board of Supervisors are obligated by conscience, propriety and law to do the business of the people within the sunshine of open discourse.

Part of this responsibility involves listening to and interacting with constituents.

Local government bodies should be commended for including citizen input time on every Board of Education, City Council and county board regular public meeting agenda, but we urge elected leaders to ensure the time set aside for the public is convenient and allows for questions, answers and comments for and by local elected representatives.

To this end, we reiterate our support again today for moving the public comment portion of school board meetings from the end to the beginning of the agenda. On Sunday, The Journal's Bret Hayworth reported on discussion within the Board of Education about making this change.