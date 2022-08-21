OUR OPINION: Sioux City school building plan has come to fruition

The start of the new school year in the Sioux City school district Tuesday marks not only the debut of the new Hunt Elementary School, but also an important milestone for Iowa's third largest district.

With the opening of the midtown neighborhood school, the district has achieved its decades-long goal of replacing all of its aging middle and elementary school buildings, many of which dated to the late 1800s or early 1900s.

School and community leaders deserve a round of applause for accomplishing an ambitious long-range plan that included the construction of 20 building projects, all without raising local property taxes.

For decades, school leaders passed on building new schools, convinced that voters would reject bond issues financed with property taxes, which would have required a "supermajority" of at least 60 percent approval, under state law. Having one of the state's lowest property tax valuations in the state compounded the steep challenge. That would have forced the district to levy higher property tax rates to generate the same revenue as so-call property-rich districts.

In the late 1990s, local leaders united around an innovative approach suggested by then-Sioux City finance director John Meyers, who later served on the school board. Local leaders successfully lobbied the state Legislature to allow districts to approve a local 1-percent sales tax with the proceeds devoted to school infrastructure. Sioux City voters first approved the tax in 1998, which fueled construction of more than a dozen new schools.

State lawmakers in 2008 expanded the school infrastructure tax statewide, with a formula distributing funding to all K-12 districts. Efforts to renew the tax later bogged down, with some lawmakers wanting to scoop up the revenue instead for some non-school infrastructure projects.

Once again, Sioux City officials rallied to keep sales tax dollars flowing to critical school infrastructure projects. At the time, with the tax set to sunset in 2029, they warned they would soon run out of bonding authority to fund future projects.

Three years ago, state lawmakers passed a 22-year extension of the tax, which has helped would help the district replace the last two new elementary schools -- Hunt and Bryant, the latter of which opened in the fall of 2019.

Built at a cost of $22 million, the new modern Hunt is about three times larger than the previous school of the same name, which stood nearby the current site just north of 19th Street between Jackson and Nebraska streets.

With the opening of Hunt and so many new schools in recent years, the district no longer has to educate students in buildings without air conditioning or modern heating systems. Most of the older schools also had multiple floors, which created obstacles to students and staff with physical challenges.

Along with a more conducive and safer learning environment, the new schools also are equipped with the latest technology.

The district's far from done with tapping into the penny sales tax dollars to improve its infrastructure. For example, there are more plans to modernize the three high schools, which opened 50 years ago this fall.

We look forward to the completion of those projects as well.