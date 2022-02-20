OUR OPINION: Sioux City school district neglects public notices; Siouxland wrestlers at state tourneys

THUMBS DOWN

Iowa's open meetings law requires that the initial exchange of proposals between a bargaining unit and a governmental body be open to the public. Governmental entities are responsible for posting timely public notices of each of the first two meetings. It seems this year the Sioux City Community School District needed a reminder of that legal obligation.

District officials failed to publish agendas of the first meeting on Feb. 3, when the Sioux City Education Association and Sioux City Educational Support Personnel Association presented their contract proposals to the administration for the fiscal 2023 year, and the second session on Thursday, when the district officially responded to the proposals. The only public mention of the sessions was buried in a regular school board agenda, which basically serves as a reminder for board members of a list of upcoming district meetings.

Brenda Zahner, director of the local union that represents the SCEA and SCESPA, was understandably upset upon learning the district did not notify the public or the local media of the first two bargaining sessions. The district's explanation: the person in charge of such notices assumed the sessions were closed to the public. While that's true for further sessions, it's not for the opening rounds of talks.

Ignorance of such requirements for governmental bodies is never a valid excuse.

THUMBS UP

Siouxland was well represented at state wrestling tournaments in Des Moines and Omaha last week. Fifty-eight wrestlers from Northwest Iowa qualified for Iowa boys individual tourney and over 50 boys and girls competed in the Nebraska individual tourney.

As of Friday morning, more than a dozen wrestlers from our area were still alive for state titles.

Additionally, in the Iowa duals state meet last Wednesday, West Sioux and Sergeant Bluff-Luton both scored fourth place finishes.

THUMBS UP

After a dozen years representing Sioux City in the Iowa House, Rep. Chris Hall announced last week that the 2022 session will be his last.

Hall will depart the Legislature with a series of major accomplishments. During his six terms, he championed economic development and anti-bullying legislation that addressed challenges in Sioux City, and emerged as a leading voice statewide on budget policy. Recognizing his talents, his fellow Democrats in the House also elected him to key leadership roles.

Hall should be commended for the hard work he has put in representing his district over the years, as well as the passion he demonstrated fighting for issues he believed in. He will be missed in the Legislature.

THUMBS DOWN

Watching the Winter Olympic Games has roused a lot of less-than-enthusiastic sentiment and raised many, many questions. If officials were willing to let Russian skater Kamila Valieva compete despite a failed drug test, why didn’t they let our own Shelby Houlihan vie in the 2021 summer games? There’s a double standard here that seems to favor Russian athletes.

To reposition the narrative to make it look like outsiders are bullying the young skater is wrong. Olympic officials are playing politics and the only ones they’re hurting are the athletes.

THUMBS UP

Waiting for spring? We really aren’t either, considering the great weather we’ve had this winter. Still, it’s always hopeful to see the Siouxland Home Show on the calendar. It’s a harbinger of summer and the many things we can look forward to in coming months.

The big event – the 65th annual – takes place March 3-6 at the Siouxland Expo Center. It’s less than a yardstick away.

