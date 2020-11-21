OUR OPINION: Sioux City steps up in response to Iowa governor's COVID orders

In 1918, state officials had no qualms about issuing mask mandates, limiting crowds and closing businesses when an influenza pandemic hit the world. The “get tough” stance worked because people didn’t say their rights were being trampled. Our ancestors knew measures had to be taken to stop the spread and they listened.

Now, we’re in danger of burdening our hospitals and burning out our health care workers.

Would you really want to hear “sorry, we’re full” when you need medical help? That’s what we risk by carelessly going about our lives.

While it’s highly unlikely Sioux City police are going to be counting heads sitting at your Thanksgiving table, it’s comforting to know they’re not going to let large-scale events unfold unchecked. Like our fireworks ordinances, this “call for compliance” requires self-policing.

And, really, how hard is it? You go outside your house, you wear a mask.

Even though Reynolds’ mask mandate has many holes (schools should have been a key part of her strategy), it’s something. It’s also telling that cities like Sioux City have had to take the tough love approach to get residents to comply.

Thursday, give thanks that you have city officials who do care.