OUR OPINION: Sioux City steps up in response to Iowa governor's COVID orders

When the governor isn’t willing to put some teeth into her mask mandate, it’s up to the state’s cities to do it.
And, that’s exactly what Sioux City officials did this week when Mayor Bob Scott said police officers would issue citations to individuals and businesses who don’t comply with orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Granted, those orders are about as clear as mud, but they do say it’s time to take the virus seriously. Iowa is one of the nation’s hot spots (and has been for some time) largely because residents haven’t been willing to give up large gathering for weddings, sporting events, parties and, yes, holidays.
State officials – like Gov. Kim Reynolds – haven’t been willing, either, to shut things down to slow the spread. She offered that “there’s science on both sides” chestnut at a news conference last week but didn’t cite the studies that say mask-wearing is somehow not helpful. Hers was simply a political ploy to keep naysayers happy. The mandate needed to be sooner – and tougher.
In 1918, state officials had no qualms about issuing mask mandates, limiting crowds and closing businesses when an influenza pandemic hit the world. The “get tough” stance worked because people didn’t say their rights were being trampled. Our ancestors knew measures had to be taken to stop the spread and they listened.
Now, we’re in danger of burdening our hospitals and burning out our health care workers.
Would you really want to hear “sorry, we’re full” when you need medical help? That’s what we risk by carelessly going about our lives.
While it’s highly unlikely Sioux City police are going to be counting heads sitting at your Thanksgiving table, it’s comforting to know they’re not going to let large-scale events unfold unchecked. Like our fireworks ordinances, this “call for compliance” requires self-policing.
And, really, how hard is it? You go outside your house, you wear a mask.
Even though Reynolds’ mask mandate has many holes (schools should have been a key part of her strategy), it’s something. It’s also telling that cities like Sioux City have had to take the tough love approach to get residents to comply.
Thursday, give thanks that you have city officials who do care.
And that we have health care workers doing everything they can to make sure the coronavirus isn’t the grim reaper it could be.
