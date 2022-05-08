OUR OPINION: Sioux City's common sense move to keep SkyWest

Could Sioux City lose its commercial air service?

That’s certainly the concern whenever talk of reduced flights arises. As the Journal's Dave Dreeszen first reported last week, the city and the SkyWest Airlines have mutually agreed to a temporary reduction in flights in order to keep the airline at Sioux Gateway longer term.

Under the proposal, which requires approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the minimum number of federally subsidized round trips SkyWest flies at Sioux Gateway would decrease from 12 to 7, beginning July 1.

Airport officials assured travelers the proposal wasn’t a permanent fix to a problem (SkyWest has a shortage of pilots and wants to leave Sioux City and 28 other small airports), but a Band-Aid approach until conditions improve. Carriers have until next week to submit proposals for those 29 Essential Air Service markets.

Sioux City officlas want SkyWest to stay until it’s able to get back to full strength. “It has an excellent track record and has grown our ridership since taking over the (EAS) contract,” Airport Director Mike Collett wrote.

Sioux City’s offer was a way to ensure access to larger planes on connecting routes to Chicago and Denver. Because airlines are cutting flights all over the world, there’s a fear that smaller aircraft might fill the gap. Those “puddle jumpers” wouldn’t offer the same transportation experience.

The proposal is a good one, particularly since the federal government deems Sioux Gateway an essential airport in need of guaranteed service. The level of service, of course, is the issue.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, air travel has changed drastically. Flights have been cancelled in some of the largest airports and hubs just because there wasn’t sufficient staffing for the routes. COVID outbreaks made vacation travelers think twice about their destinations. Mask mandates inside the cabins brought another set of worries.

Sioux Gateway’s connecting routes have always given residents access to a host of destinations. For business travelers, a quick stop in Denver or Chicago puts them just about any place in the U.S. in hours. The city’s proposal is a great way to keep that going at a level we want.

No, we won’t lose commercial air service as long as we’re on the EAS list. But the comfort level could diminish. A temporary adjustment now might ensure a return to normalcy later.

