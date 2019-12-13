OUR OPINION: SNAP rule change: Bah, humbug

The Trump administration - an administration apparently content with annual trillion-dollar-plus deficits overall - earlier this month announced an administrative rule change to work requirements under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program through which the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates nearly 700,000 Americans could lose access to food stamps.

Scheduled to take effect on April 1, 2020, the change will limit the ability of states to grant work waivers for "able-bodied adults between the ages of 18 and 49 without dependents."

According to the USDA, the change will save about $5.5 billion over five years, or about $1 billion per year. This, from a federal budget for the current fiscal year of $4.7 trillion.

Our reaction?

In principle, members of our editorial board support smaller government, less government spending and elimination of waste in government spending. With total debt in excess of $20 trillion and growing each year, it's clear - at least to us - our nation is not on a sustainable path.

So we are all for restoration of monetary sanity in Washington, D.C.