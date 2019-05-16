We all should be thankful incidents of this kind remain rare here, but the fact four police officers in our metro region have been wounded in the line of duty within the last six years, including early on Saturday, reminds us of the potential for danger our men and women in law enforcement face on every call and at every traffic stop.
South Sioux City, Nebraska, police Officer Brian Van Berkum was wounded last weekend in an exchange of gunfire with a 25-year-old man outside a bar/liquor store. The man, wanted by authorities in Missouri, died.
In a twist of irony, our community on Monday observed at City Hall the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony, which is held each year to celebrate the lives and service of local law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. Across the nation, more than 140 federal, state and local law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2018, including more than 50 who were shot and killed, according to The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
Random acts of kindness, supportive Letters to the Editor written by our readers, a Law Enforcement Appreciation Tailgate before a local college football game, cards delivered in the mail, words of care shared on the streets and a blue-light vigil by homeowners are examples of support demonstrated by citizens after incidents in which local police officers were wounded in the line of duty in recent years.
This speaks well of our community - a place possessed of deep appreciation for the work of law enforcement and the debt of gratitude owed Van Berkum, for whom we wish a full, speedy recovery, and his fellow law officers, here and elsewhere, each and every day.