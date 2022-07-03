OUR OPINION: Some thoughts about a series of new laws in Iowa

There’s an interesting mix of laws that went into effect in Iowa on Friday. If you just perused the list, you’d come to conclusions about those who wanted them passed.

A few thoughts:

CHILD CARE: Child care centers can now operate with one worker for every seven 2-year-olds and one for every ten 3-year-olds. Care providers who are 16 or 17 years old also can now work unsupervised.

The changes are supposed to address a shortage of child care workers. But it's questionable whether they'll achieve the proponents' goals. How many people would want to work at a center where two staffers are charged with herding 17 kids under the age of 4?

The new regulations appear to fall short of improving child care or addressing the need for higher wages for workers.

SEARCHING GARBAGE: Police can now search an individual’s garbage without a search warrant. It sounds harmless enough, but what happens if someone other than the owner tosses something into that receptacle? Is the homeowner still responsible?

We see the efficacy of the law. We’re just not sure it addresses how law enforcement wants to use it. Years ago, if you dug into a post office wastebasket, you could be charged with tampering with the mail. Now, it seems, anything is fair game as long as the outcome is favorable to those looking.

ATVS ON MORE HIGHWAYS: All-terrain and off-road utility vehicles can travel on more county and state highways now. This seems like a recipe for disaster, no matter who wanted it. Because we know how some people treat these vehicles, it’s unlikely some enthusiasts are going to avoid racing them now that they have more access.

Cities and counties should keep a close eye on this to make sure they’re not creating a new hazard.

THIRD PARTY DELIVERY SERVICES: If DoorDash, Grubhub or UberEats apps use a restaurant’s logo or menu without permission, they could be fined. Fair enough. If they don’t adhere to food safety regulations, they could be, too. We’re good with that. But the “delivery services may charge additional fees as long as they’re noted” needs a bit more study.

Often, when you use a delivery app, you don’t know about those fees (or tips or driver costs) until you’ve gotten to the “submit order” button. Fees should be revealed upfront. Tips shouldn’t be automatically factored in.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed more than 150 bills into law this year. Some are more controversial than others, but all bear input from Iowans. Before the next session starts, vow you’ll pay attention. Some ideas don’t need to go to the governor’s desk.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0