Two gun bills under consideration in the South Dakota Legislature strike us as solutions in search of problems. In fact, the bills would create the potential for problems.
One of the bills would allow individuals to carry guns into the state Capitol in Pierre.
We opposed an effort to allow guns in the Iowa Capitol as part of a broader package of gun-related proposals passed in 2017 and praised former South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard when he vetoed a bill to allow guns inside the South Dakota Capitol the same year.
Today, we urge South Dakota lawmakers and Gov. Kristi Noem to embrace common sense and oppose the new effort at passage of what is a misguided idea.
"During the legislative session, meaningful debates among the public and legislators are frequent and oftentimes passionate," Daugaard said in making his 2017 veto. "Where emotions can run high, it is important to be protected by people who are routinely trained to manage dangerous situations. Law enforcement training focuses on knowing when to pull the trigger — and when not to. Our law enforcement officers are uniquely able to protect the public, and I believe this bill would complicate that work."
Well said. State government should strive to make the Capitol as safe as possible for everyone. Would allowing untrained individuals to carry firearms inside the building improve protection of the public? No, it only would increase the potential for accidents and violence.
Instead, we offer this alternative suggestion for consideration by South Dakota legislators: Spend the money necessary for creation of security checkpoints with metal detectors at Capitol entrances.
The second bill would allow individuals to carry concealed handguns without a permit, something commonly called "constitutional carry."
Under current law, South Dakotans can obtain a concealed carry permit for $10 after passing a background check administered through their local sheriff’s department. Because we believe public safety in the state would be negatively impacted by elimination of the screening provided by the permit process, we side with the South Dakota Sheriffs' Association and South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association in opposition to this proposal.
If both bills pass, it will be legal to carry concealed guns for which no permits were approved into the state Capitol. That's an invitation for trouble.
We respect and support the right of Americans to bear arms, a right guaranteed by the Constitution's Second Amendment, but no constitutional right is absolute and free from the application of reasonable limits.
To suggest checking guns at the door to the South Dakota Capitol and requiring permits for concealed firearms in the name of public safety represents an unacceptable, egregious infringement on the Second Amendment is, to use a word popular in farm country, hogwash.